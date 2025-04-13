Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 420.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Match Group by 432.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. HSBC cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Match Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Match Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,533.40. The trade was a 99.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

