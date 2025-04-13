McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $755.00 Price Target at Bank of America

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $665.00 to $755.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.50.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $690.43 on Friday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $728.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $642.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $593.06. The stock has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, analysts predict that McKesson will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

