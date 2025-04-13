Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires New Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Moller Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 98,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

