Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 393,025 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 976,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393,025 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $128,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 610.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CBRE opened at $115.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.59 and its 200 day moving average is $132.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.26.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

