Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,773 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $22,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 95.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 119.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $33.46 and a twelve month high of $52.98.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.07. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $150,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,709.60. This trade represents a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $382,695. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MBWM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

