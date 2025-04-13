Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MXC opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Further Reading

