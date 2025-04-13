MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXE opened at $3.44 on Friday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

