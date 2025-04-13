Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $228,000 Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Navient by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Navient by 757.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at $256,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Price Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.24. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.48.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Navient from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

