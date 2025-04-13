Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 53.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NRO stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.