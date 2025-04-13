NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Position Boosted by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in NewMarket by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Stock Up 2.7 %

NEU stock opened at $563.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.44. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $480.00 and a 52-week high of $598.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $544.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.65.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

