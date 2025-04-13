Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $89,082.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,199.77. This represents a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $386,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,514.63. This represents a 6.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

