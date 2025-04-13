NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) is Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,790,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,087 shares during the period. NICE makes up about 14.4% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $304,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 34.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,438,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 21.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the third quarter worth approximately $24,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Price Performance

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $152.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.02. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.19 and a 12 month high of $238.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.47 million. NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on NICE from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.64.

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

