Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Trims Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24,953.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,333,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,261,000 after acquiring an additional 972,708 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 497,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 213,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,853,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,462,000 after purchasing an additional 192,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $84.44 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.67 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.18%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

