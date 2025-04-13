Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Position Boosted by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) by 207.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 124,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. 41.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance

NYSE:NMG opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $190.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( NYSE:NMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $3.00 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

