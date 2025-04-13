Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $42,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $2,023,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 285,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55. The firm has a market cap of $290.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 49.54%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

