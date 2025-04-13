Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 497,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,868,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $2,023,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 285,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NVO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 49.54%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

