Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 181.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,744 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 116,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.10 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

