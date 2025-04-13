Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and traded as low as $10.35. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 652,282 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
