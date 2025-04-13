Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and traded as low as $10.35. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 652,282 shares trading hands.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 814,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 204,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,863,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 164,927 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,617,000. Finally, DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,608,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

