Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:JQC opened at $5.02 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

