Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

