Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMZ opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $11.90.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

