Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $8.24.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

