O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 830 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.03 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
