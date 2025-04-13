Optimize Financial Inc Invests $232,000 in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 764.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32,588.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

In other news, VP Patrick Lamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $285,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,048.76. The trade was a 12.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 200,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000,000. This trade represents a 25.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 341,309 shares of company stock valued at $15,863,578 and sold 278,385 shares valued at $13,345,929. 7.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKRO stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

