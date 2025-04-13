Optimize Financial Inc Makes New $218,000 Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Woodward by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $864,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,157. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $641,388.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,109.72. This represents a 17.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,900 shares of company stock worth $5,215,444 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD opened at $167.64 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.45 and a 1-year high of $201.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Woodward from $205.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Woodward

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.