Optimize Financial Inc Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 3.9 %

DAL stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 17,970 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $1,241,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,212.12. The trade was a 33.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $447,271.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $660,455.04. This represents a 40.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

