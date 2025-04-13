Optimize Financial Inc Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 596 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total value of $2,621,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,542,084.75. This trade represents a 1.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $574.51 per share, with a total value of $3,044,903.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,599,549.01. This trade represents a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $542.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $562.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.71. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $723.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MSCI from $623.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.58.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

