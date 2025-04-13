Optimize Financial Inc Purchases New Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Paycom Software by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Paycom Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,620.33. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. This represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC stock opened at $215.65 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $242.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 16.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.80.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

