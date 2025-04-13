Optimize Financial Inc Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Eaton by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. Barclays cut their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Melius lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.06.

Eaton Stock Up 2.4 %

ETN opened at $277.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.22. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

