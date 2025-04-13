Outdoor Stocks Worth Watching – April 10th

Walmart, Kroger, RH, CRH, Lowe’s Companies, Affirm, and Best Buy are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refer to publicly traded shares of companies that specialize in providing products, services, or experiences related to outdoor recreation and adventure. These stocks offer investors exposure to industries such as sports equipment manufacturing, tourism, and environmental and leisure activities, and their performance can be influenced by seasonal trends and market demand for outdoor lifestyles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,798,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,522,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $729.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.73. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,834,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,783. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kroger has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

RH traded down $16.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.09. 2,540,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,714. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.22. RH has a fifty-two week low of $123.03 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $4.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.15. 4,874,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,598,838. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.35. CRH has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.94. 1,657,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,912. The company has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.99.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.64. 6,512,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,920,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. Affirm has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 3.68.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE BBY traded down $3.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.98. 4,211,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,569. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.98. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

