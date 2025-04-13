PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is Tekne Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Tekne Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,633,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,583 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital comprises approximately 8.3% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $22,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,908,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,849 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,238.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 240.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 190,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,379,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,103 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $14.82.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $875.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.66 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

