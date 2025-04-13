Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Position Reduced by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 4th. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.02. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. This represents a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

