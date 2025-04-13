Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,393 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $24,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 176.8% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PH opened at $564.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $631.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $650.91. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.
PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.47.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
