Penny Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 10th

PainReform, Pasithea Therapeutics, and BigBear.ai are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small companies that typically trade on over-the-counter (OTC) markets rather than on major exchanges. They tend to be highly volatile and carry significant investment risks due to limited liquidity and often minimal regulatory oversight, making them more suitable for risk-tolerant investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

PainReform (PRFX)

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

NASDAQ PRFX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,304,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,787. PainReform has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRFX

Pasithea Therapeutics (KTTA)

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications.

Shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 98,978,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KTTA

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,315,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,666,070. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $828.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Featured Stories