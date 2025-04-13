PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Cut by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.0% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,729,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,193 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,371,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,280,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,133 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HSBC dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PEP opened at $144.43 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.37 and its 200 day moving average is $155.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

