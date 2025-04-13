Petros Family Wealth LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $88,184,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,324,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,149,000 after buying an additional 229,466 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 185,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,520,000 after buying an additional 87,624 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,962,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total transaction of $919,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,088 shares in the company, valued at $117,776,379.60. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total value of $145,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,523.92. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,031. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 2.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE RBC opened at $332.52 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $241.43 and a 12 month high of $372.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.48.

Several research analysts have commented on RBC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.20.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

