Petros Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 75,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 20,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 60,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYG stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.95. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1035 per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

LYG has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

