Philadelphia Trust Co. Buys 175 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $454.40 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $490.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.44. The stock has a market cap of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

