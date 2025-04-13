Philadelphia Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 275.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,943 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $90.15 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $107.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average is $100.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1366 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

