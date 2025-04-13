Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.1% annually over the last three years. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 175.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

PECO opened at $35.05 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

