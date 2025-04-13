PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and traded as low as $6.83. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 59,758 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGP. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 56,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 130,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 58,002 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

