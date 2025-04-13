PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and traded as low as $6.83. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 59,758 shares changing hands.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
