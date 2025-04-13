Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stake Lessened by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 691,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,785 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness accounts for 2.1% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $68,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its position in Planet Fitness by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PLNT. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $97.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.64. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.64 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The business had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

