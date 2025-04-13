Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for 1.5% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FDVV opened at $46.26 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

