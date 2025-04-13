Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 106,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of BKN stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $13.16.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

