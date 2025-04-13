Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy by 855.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Strategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Strategy by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strategy alerts:

Strategy Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $299.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.67. Strategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point upgraded Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Strategy

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang purchased 1,500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Strategy

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.