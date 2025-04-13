Promising Mid Cap Stocks To Consider – April 12th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Charles River Laboratories International, American Airlines Group, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with market capitalizations that typically range between roughly $2 billion and $10 billion, positioning them between smaller, riskier companies and more established large-cap companies. They often offer a balance of growth potential and stability, making them an attractive option for investors seeking moderate risk with the possibility of higher returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,862,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,891,370. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.25.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,269,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,250,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Shares of CRL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.56. 11,602,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,742. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 663.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.71 and a 200 day moving average of $177.01. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $254.15.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.67. 53,179,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,537,917. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $5.76. 83,130,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,740,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84.

