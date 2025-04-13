PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Trading Up 14.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) shot up 14.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54). 1,623,564 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,056,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.35).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.96) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Monday, December 16th.

PureTech Health Stock Up 14.6 %

About PureTech Health

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 135.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £354.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

