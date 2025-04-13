Qtron Investments LLC Has $526,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,003,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,806,000 after purchasing an additional 149,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,523,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,868,000 after buying an additional 7,447,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,126,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,787,000 after buying an additional 95,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,785,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,980,000 after acquiring an additional 435,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,883,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.88.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 2.8 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $89.70 and a twelve month high of $106.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average of $98.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $450,807.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,358.07. This trade represents a 16.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,934.30. The trade was a 9.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

