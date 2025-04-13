Qtron Investments LLC Invests $766,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $385,367,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in DexCom by 5,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,522 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $96,507,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,643,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $594,455,000 after purchasing an additional 710,858 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 466,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 309,714 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.62.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra Research raised DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $990,668.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at $22,063,918.86. The trade was a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

