Qtron Investments LLC Invests $845,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after buying an additional 43,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $390.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $428.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $548.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.75.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

